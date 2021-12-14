x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

$5M residential conversion coming to downtown's Dun Building

Developer Paul Kolkmeyer is planning a $5 million renovation of the 10-story, circa-1895 building.
Credit: Google Maps

BUFFALO, N.Y. — When developer Paul Kolkmeyer bought the Dun Building in 2013, he had a residential conversion in mind for the downtown building. Eight years later, Kolkmeyer is following through.

Kolkmeyer is planning a $5 million renovation of the 10-story, circa-1895 building, and the upper floors at 110 Pearl St. will become apartments.

“I always said when enough of the office tenants moved out, I would consider switching the building to apartments,” he said.

Click here to read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.

Related Articles

In Other News

Crews install ice boom on Lake Erie