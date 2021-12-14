$5M residential conversion coming to downtown's Dun Building

Developer Paul Kolkmeyer is planning a $5 million renovation of the 10-story, circa-1895 building.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — When developer Paul Kolkmeyer bought the Dun Building in 2013, he had a residential conversion in mind for the downtown building. Eight years later, Kolkmeyer is following through.

Kolkmeyer is planning a $5 million renovation of the 10-story, circa-1895 building, and the upper floors at 110 Pearl St. will become apartments.

“I always said when enough of the office tenants moved out, I would consider switching the building to apartments,” he said.