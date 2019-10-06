HAMBURG, N.Y. — A fundraiser called Boys on the Right Track was held Sunday at Woodlawn Beach.

It was a race dedicated to Andrew Masse, a 12-year-old who died in December after a years-long battle with brain cancer.

The 5K race was an opportunity to remember Andrew and for kids to help other kids.

"This is totally different from anything we've ever been through because he's not with us any longer. So it's, it's totally different, you know? It's just overwhelming and humbling more than it was when he was with us," said Andrew's father, Mark Masse.

Andrew's parents started the charity to help pay for every-day expenses for people whose children are in the hospital, such as food, gas, parking costs and more.

