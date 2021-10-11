58-year-old motorcyclist killed in Niagara Falls crash

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Police Department is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Sunday afternoon on 22nd Street near Whitney Avenue. Officers responded to the crash just before 5 p.m.
According to police, a 58-year-old Buffalo man was driving a motorcycle southbound on 22nd Street when he collided with a Dodge. The Dodge, driven by an 18-year-old Lewiston man, was reportedly going the wrong way on Whitney Avenue, which is a one-way street.
The motorcyclist was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center with numerous injuries. He was later transferred to Erie County Medical Center where he died.
Police say the driver of the Dodge was not injured in the crash and is cooperating with the investigation. Charges are pending.