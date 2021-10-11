58-year-old motorcyclist killed in Niagara Falls crash

According to police, a 58-year-old Buffalo man was driving a motorcycle southbound on 22nd Street when he collided with a Dodge.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Police Department is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Sunday afternoon on 22nd Street near Whitney Avenue. Officers responded to the crash just before 5 p.m.

According to police, a 58-year-old Buffalo man was driving a motorcycle southbound on 22nd Street when he collided with a Dodge. The Dodge, driven by an 18-year-old Lewiston man, was reportedly going the wrong way on Whitney Avenue, which is a one-way street.

The motorcyclist was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center with numerous injuries. He was later transferred to Erie County Medical Center where he died.