57th annual Eden Corn Festival kicks off Thursday

EDEN, N.Y. — The Eden Corn Festival is back.

The 57th annual event is being held from Thursday, August 5 through Sunday, August 8, after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival will take place at the American Legion Post 880 grounds located on Legion Drive in Eden.

There's going to be plenty of sweet corn, amusement rides, food stands, live music, a craft show, a corn hole competition, chainsaw sculpting, family disc golf and more.

Funds raised from the Eden Corn Festival will support 20 local organizations, including the Eden Fire Department, which will be serving up the corn this year. Admission to the event is free.