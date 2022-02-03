$57M rehabilitation project starts for McCarley Gardens affordable housing development

When the project is completed, the housing development will have 149 apartments.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A $57 million rehabilitation project is now underway to upgrade an affordable housing development in the City of Buffalo.

According to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's office, renovations planned for McCarley Gardens Apartments will not only improve energy efficiency for families at the housing development, but will also enhance their quality of life.

As part of the project, four additional two-story townhome style buildings will be constructed, adding to the existing 21 buildings that were built back in 1978. When the project is completed, the housing development will have 149 apartments; 27 two-bedroom apartments, 94 three-bedroom apartments and 28 four-bedroom apartments.

Hochul's office notes that all of the apartments will be available for households with an income at or below 60% of the area median income.

"We are working tirelessly to expand much-needed affordable housing throughout New York State, and this new housing upgrade will help strengthen Buffalo's community and allow New Yorkers to live safely and sustainably," Hochul said. "Projects like McCarley Gardens Apartments are a key part of my administration's commitment to provide modern and affordable homes, and to build towards a more prosperous future for hardworking families in Buffalo and beyond."

The renovations not only include cosmetic upgrades, but also new low-flow bathroom fixtures and new kitchens, with upgraded appliances, cabinets and countertops. Crews will also work to replace storm and sewer lines at the site and repave parking areas, install new sidewalks and improve the landscaping.

Some of the residential amenities to McCarley Gardens Apartments will include free parking for residents, a playground and a 900 square foot community room.