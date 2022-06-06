$525K public access project completed at Red Jacket Riverfront Natural Habitat Park

The Buffalo Blueway expansion connects with the Buffalo River.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A newly completed public access project at Red Jacket Riverfront Natural Habitat Park has added to the network of access points along the city's waterways.

On Monday, the Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper (BNW), Empire State Development (ESD), and Erie County celebrated the reopening of the renovated Buffalo Blueway site at Red Jacket.

The ESD-funded $525,000 project enhanced the Buffalo Blueway site with a paddle launch, upgraded parking, new ADA accessible walkways, overlook area and benches.

“Thanks to our partners at Empire State Development and Erie County, our vision and implementation of the Buffalo Blueway continues to accelerate, with this Red Jacket Park access project complementing the successful opening of the Ohio Street site just ten months ago,” said Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper Executive Director Jill Jedlicka.

“For the first three decades of our existence, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper worked tirelessly to lead the cleanup partnership efforts that resulted in a once-dead Buffalo River becoming a thriving, vibrant ecosystem that is now being activated with recreational activity from locals and tourists alike. Supporting the growth of the region’s sustainable blue economy continues to be a goal of our ongoing environmental restoration work, and by offering universal access to our waterways through the Blueway system, these kinds of projects will continue to accelerate economic activity for our entire waterfront.”

$10 million was awarded to the Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper in 2017 by New York State to expand access to the waterfront. Buffalo Blueway project aims to connect public access points along waterfronts in the Buffalo and Niagara Falls area to increase tourism and recreation.