$500,000 in aid coming to East Buffalo

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the state awarded $500,000 to the Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers to help residents get access to benefits like supplemental nutrition assistance programs, home energy assistance programs, Medicaid and much more.

"We're hoping to increase the awareness but also be able to refer people to services that are in need. And I think one of the great things about this program is the team will be referring but the team will also sit and help the person," CEO of Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers Chandra Redfern said.