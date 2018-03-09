NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. - Five cyclists made it their mission to raise awareness of gender violence by embarking on a five-day bike ride from New York City to Niagara Falls.

The journey started Wednesday, August 29 from Central Park, and ended their ride Sunday evening here in Western New York.

"It's really an intergenerational cycle, kids growing up in families that witnessed domestic violence when they're kids have a much higher propensity to become abusers or abuse victims later in life, because that's their experience of relationships and family relationships. So we're really trying to end this cycle of domestic violence," said John Wyeth, with Sanctuary For Families.

The cyclists also were raising money for Sanctuary For Families, which is a non-profit organization offering counseling, shelter, legal help and other services to those suffering from abuse.

Ride organizers say the ride is expected to raise $10,000 for Sanctuary for Families.

