50 years after Attica uprising, families want apology

A commemoration on the prison's front lawn is scheduled for Monday.
Credit: AP
FILE — In this Sept. 1971 file photo, Inmates at the Attica Correctional Facility, in Attica, NY, raise their hands in clenched fists in a show of unity during the Attica uprising, which took the lives of 43 people. Fifty years after the Attica prison uprising, the families of slain and injured prison guards say they're still waiting for an apology from the state. (AP Photo/Bob Schutz, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fifty years after the Attica prison uprising in New York, the families of slain and injured prison guards say they're still waiting for an apology from the state. 

Deeanne Quinn Miller's prison guard father was killed by inmates during the five-day uprising and is part of the Forgotten Victims of Attica. 

The group has been seeking an apology for more than 20 years for the pain caused by the riot and the retaking of the prison, when guards and troopers opened fire, killing inmates and hostages. Miller says it would be especially meaningful on the 50th anniversary.  

