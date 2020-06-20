5-year-old killed in Conewango lawn mower incident

CONEWANGO, N.Y. — A 5-year-old child in the Town of Conewango died Wednesday after falling off a riding lawn mower, according to New York State Police.
Troopers say the child was found unresponsive under a lawn mower around 8:29 p.m. on State Route 241.
Further investigation reveals that the child was on a riding lawn mower without an adult and was thrown from the mower. Troopers say the lawn mower drove over the child, resulting in fatal injuries.
The 5-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
