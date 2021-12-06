5-year-old hospitalized after falling from horse and carriage ride

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A five-year-old boy is in stable but guarded condition after falling from a horse and carriage ride over the weekend.

Officials in Niagara Falls say the child from Cheektowaga and his family were passengers in a one-horse open carriage riding in the 100 block of Old Falls St. Shortly before 3 PM, while the carriage was making a turn, the child apparently leaned over the side, fell and was run over by the rear wheel.