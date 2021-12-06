5-year-old hospitalized after falling from horse and carriage ride

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A five-year-old boy is in stable but guarded condition after falling from a horse and carriage ride over the weekend.
Officials in Niagara Falls say the child from Cheektowaga and his family were passengers in a one-horse open carriage riding in the 100 block of Old Falls St. Shortly before 3 PM, while the carriage was making a turn, the child apparently leaned over the side, fell and was run over by the rear wheel.
The boy was rushed to Oishei Children's Hospital where he's being treated for internal injuries.
The Niagara Falls Police Department Crash Management Unit says the carriage's owner and operator are cooperating in the on-going investigation.