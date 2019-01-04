CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A single-car rollover accident on Route 33 West eventually ended with four more separate crashes and an arrest on Sunday night, according to Cheektowaga Police.

Police say icy conditions led to the initial incident, with a vehicle that rolled over around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The driver was hospitalized for injuries, but police did not say how bad those injuries were.

Four separate accidents soon followed, and though there was property damage, there were no injuries.

Cheektowaga Police had shut down Route 33 West from Genesee Street to I-90 to clean up the scene, when a vehicle went into the barrier, roughly 20 minutes after the initial accident.

That driver was taken into custody. Police said they are still investigating and that charges are pending.

By 8:55 p.m. Sunday, Route 33 West had opened to traffic once again from Genesee Street to I-90.

