Dunkirk bus driver gets students out safely after bus catches fire

The bus driver was able to remove the students when she smelled something burning, no one was hurt.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Around 7:15 Thursday morning, the Dunkirk City School District was notified that one of its buses had caught fire.

At the time five students were on board. All were removed in time and no one was injured. The bus driver smelled something burning and immediately pulled over into the parking lot of Save A Lot on 4th Street, according to Tim Abbey, the director of facility and transportation for the Dunkirk City School District. She quickly got all of the students off the bus and called 911.

"The bus driver really saved the day, the police couldn't say enough about her," Abbey said. "They talked about how well she kept the kids calm."

The fire was put out shortly by the fire department, according to the school district. Abbey reported the bus stopped near a fire station.

The fire was reportedly caused by mechanical issues, according to Abbey.