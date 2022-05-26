5 runners 80 and older participating in Buffalo Marathon races this weekend

Two runners age 80 and older are running the 5K this weekend, while the other three are running the half marathon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More than 5,800 runners will compete in the 5K, half, and full marathons at the Buffalo Marathon this weekend.

Five of them are over the age of 80. One of them is 80-year-old John Violanti of Depew.

It's hard to not let your eyes wander in Violanti's office at the University at Buffalo, whether it's coming across his New York State trooper patch or all the memorabilia from the races he's ran for the last 40 years.

"I was a trooper from 1965 to 1990," Violanti said. "I started running when I was still on the state police. Yeah, around 1980."

"It's a way for me to relax, it was a way for me to deal with the stress of things, to get away from things. You don't think a lot about the problems of the world and the problems you have."

Violanti is now a research professor, focusing on the psychological health of police officers and the ways they can reduce stress.

"It's a very difficult job for people, as we've seen with the recent shootings that have gone on in our country," Violanti said.

However, what started as an outlet for Violanti quickly became a collection of medals that now sit in his office, some of which he earned with his wife and three kids.

"We've done many 5Ks, many marathons, a half marathon. We go to Disney every year and do the runs down there," Violanti said.

His two daughters and son will run the Buffalo Half Marathon this weekend, while the 80-year-old will run the Buffalo Marathon 5K.

"Yeah, people ask me why I do this," he joked.

No matter how many times they do, the same question begs the same answer.

"You should look at life as a challenge instead of a threat. I think with that sort of philosophy, things work out better," Violanti said.