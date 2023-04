Careless cooking appears to be the cause of the fire, according to officials. It caused $300,000 in damages.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Red Cross is assisting people following a fire in South Buffalo Wednesday night.

Five people are being helped after a fire broke out in their Lockwood Avenue home around 10:30 p.m., according to Buffalo Fire officials.

Careless cooking appears to be the cause of the fire, according to officials. It caused $300,000 in damages.