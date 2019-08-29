BUFFALO, N.Y. — The paint is still drying on the University at Buffalo’s $18 million Murchie Family Fieldhouse, a 29,000-square-foot indoor training center for varsity athletes.

Athletics officials say the next project is coming fast.

UB leaders hope to break ground on a $5 million “strength and conditioning center” near UB Stadium within the next year. The facility will at least double the size of the 6,000-square-foot Morris Sports Performance Center. While the Morris space serves the football team — which opens its 2019 season Thursday night at home against Robert Morris, the new building will be designed to also support athletes in several Olympic sports.

UB Athletic Director Mark Alnutt said the university is on the cusp of securing a major gift for the donor-funded facility.

“This is a bigger, more modern-looking standalone building that is going to have strength and conditioning but also cardio,” he said.

