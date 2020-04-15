BUFFALO, N.Y. — Five people are hurt, including a Buffalo Police officer, following a serious accident on Wednesday.

The accident happened at the intersection of Main Street and Benwood Avenue. Five people were taken to those hospital: the officer, two people from the other vehicle and two pedestrians.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area while police investigate. There's no word yet on what caused the accident at this time.

