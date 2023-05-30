5 houses destroyed in fire in Bradford, PA

Around 50 firefighters were on scene overnight.

BRADFORD, Pa. — Five homes in Bradford, Pennsylvania were destroyed in an overnight fire.

The Supervising Officer on scene said the Bradford City Firefighters were dispatched to the scene on Pleasant Street around 11 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived on scene, two houses were fully involved and three were heavily involved in the back. An immediate call for a second alarm was put out.

About 50 firefighters were on scene. A request was put out to the Salamanca ladder truck.

There were no injuries and all the residents made it out.