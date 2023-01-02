5 children killed in Dartmouth fire

Three girls age 7, 8 and 10 were pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday. Two more children were pronounced dead at Oishei Children's Hospital.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A total of five children have now died after a weekend fire at a home on Dartmouth Avenue in Buffalo.

Three young girls age 7,8 and 10 were pronounced dead at the scene when the fire occurred on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the City of Buffalo said Monday that two more children -- a 2-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy -- died at Oishei Children's Hospital.

Crews responded to the 2-alarm fire at 207 Dartmouth Avenue, between Bailey Avenue and Comstock Avenue, just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said the first crews were at the scene just three minutes after the initial call. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire in the 1.5-story home.

There were a total of 8 people in the home at the time of the fire.

An aunt was the first to notice the smoke and flames, according to the commissioner. She escaped unharmed.

The grandmother, 63, is listed in critical condition at ECMC with second degree burns to her body.

A seven-month-old baby survived and has been released from the hospital.

A grandfather also lived at the home, but he was not there at the time of the fire.

The cause is under investigation. Firefighters say it appears to have started on the first floor in the dining room.