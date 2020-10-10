5 Buffalo school speed zone cameras to be reactivated on Tuesday

Drivers who fail to slow down will likely get a $50 ticket in the mail. The other 15 cameras will be turned back on as more schools return to in-class instruction.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo's school speed zone safety program went live in March, then went quiet after school buildings closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Tuesday, however, some of them will be back and ticketing drivers who speed by. Five cameras that cover six schools will be reactivated at:

Buffalo Promise Neighborhood Children’s Academy at 3149 Bailey Avenue from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Canisius High School at 1180 Delaware Avenue from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Nichols School at 1250 Amherst Street from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Notre Dame Academy at 1125 Abbott Road from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

St. Joseph University School at 3275 Main Street from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Westminster Community Charter School at 24 Westminster Avenue from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Overall, there are 20 cameras in city school zones that have flashing beacons, alerting drivers to slow down. Drivers who fail to do so will likely get a $50 ticket in the mail. But just those five cameras will be active, for now.

The other 15 cameras will be turned back on as more schools return to in-class instruction.

"The number one responsibility of government is ensuring public health, safety, and well-being," Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said in a statement issued on Friday. "The goal is to reach 100% compliance with school zone speed limits, to ensure the safety of children, parents, administrators, faculty and staff, motorists, cyclists and pedestrians."