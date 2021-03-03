5 books that introduce weather to children of all ages

For National Read Across America Week, here's a list of children's books that introduce weather concepts in a simple and visual way.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — National Read Across America Week continues for the first full week of March, after National Read Across America Day on March 2.

In honor of this week, here are five books that introduce and explain basic weather concepts to children of various ages. Note that WGRZ-TV or the article's author is not sponsored by any of the books listed below.

Oh Say Can You Say What's the Weather Today? - Using the rhythmic rhyming of Dr. Seuss (though not written by the famed author), this picture book follows the Cat in a Hat character as he travels through various weather patterns in a hot air balloon. Best for children ages 4 - 8, and can be found here.

Kids Book of Weather Forecasting - From science experiments to documenting weather observations, this activity book brings a hands on approach to weather. Written by a meteorologist too, this is best for children 7 - 12 years old and can be found here.

Singing in the Rain - This one is more of an ode to the classic Broadway show tune from the musical with the same title, but combines both science and arts in one picture book. This is best for ages 4 - 8 years old, and can be found here.

Willy & Lilly's Adventures With Weather - Written by former Storm Team 2 meteorologist Jennifer Stanonis, this book follows two curious children through the seasons. Best for children ages 5 - 7, and can be found here.

The Lonely Polar Bear - By following the story of a polar bear in the Arctic, this book subtly introduced students to the concept of climate change. Best for ages 6 - 12 years, and can be found here.

The "Read Across America" initiative was created by the National Educators Association and began in 1998 with the hope of increasing a student's success in and out of the classroom while cultivating a lifelong love of reading. The week and date coincides with Dr. Seuss's birthday, March 2.

But this year, current President Joe Biden did not mention Dr. Seuss by name in his address on Tuesday, following a study that highlights a lack of diversity. Furthermore, it was announced Tuesday that six Dr. Seuss books will stop being published because of "racist and insensitive imagery." More information on that story can be found here.