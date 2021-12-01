Niagara Falls man arrested after leading police on a chase through Niagara County

Police pursued Michael Quarcini Jr. as he allegedly fled them, driving through several communities.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti announced Tuesday that a Niagara Falls man was arrested after allegedly fleeing the police.

The Sheriff says that on Sunday, January 10, Michael Quarcini Jr., 47, twice failed to yield to New York State Troopers, and later a Niagara County deputy.

Police pursued Quarcini through Town of Niagara, Grand Island and the City of Niagara Falls. Eventually, his car became disabled at the 1800 block of Pierce Avenue in Niagara Falls, and police took him into custody.

Quarcini was found to have an active warrant with the City of Tonawanda. His passenger, Heather Moody, 31, of Niagara Falls, also had two warrants.

Quarcini was charged with unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving and other vehicle and traffic charges. He was taken to Niagara County Jail.