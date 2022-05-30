x
45-year-old motorcyclist dies after crash near Jefferson and Peckham

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a 45-year-old man died after a crash Sunday night. 

Police said the crash involving a motorcycle happened around 6:30 p.m. at Peckham Street and Madison Street. 

Investigators said the motorcycle was traveling northbound, the wrong way on Madison, which is a one-way street when it hit a Dodge Charger at the intersection of Peckham and Madison.

The 45-year-old man, that was riding the motorcycle was taken to ECMC where he later died. 

Police said no charges have been filed at this time.

   

