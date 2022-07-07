45-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash on I-190

Shawn M. Ricks, 45, was killed in the crash early Thursday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened early Thursday morning in the City of Buffalo.

Deputies were called to the I-190 northbound at the Elm Street ramp (exit six) around 3 a.m.

Based on a preliminary investigation, deputies say Shawn M. Ricks, 45, was driving a 2021 Kawasaki motorcycle on the I-190 and tried to take the Elm Street exit when the crash happened. Ricks reportedly failed to navigate the curve of the exit and hit a concrete barrier.

Ricks was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office.

New York State Police say Ricks was taken to the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office pending an autopsy.