45 coupe cars getting auctioned off for charity

ALDEN, N.Y. — For a good cause, 45 coupe cars are getting ready to be auctioned off.



You may remember the everyday red and yellow coupe car that children drive around, well it has been transformed into characters like Finding Nemo, a DeLorean and so much more.

And this weekend they will all be auctioned off with the proceeds benefiting the Western New York foster closet.

"So, we have children who have been removed through the court system and placed in either a foster care situation or with a family member or friend of the family. So, they bring in the paperwork that they've taken in this child through the court system, and they shop with us absolutely free. They can get up to a weeks worth of clothing, they can get footwear, hygiene products, all the gear that babies need," said Cheryl Flick, president and found of WNY Foster Closet.

Pre-sale tickets are available now or you can stop by the Pink Cow in Alden on Saturday from noon until 2 and buy tickets.