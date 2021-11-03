42 North hosting 'Pints 4 Pups' to help raise money to train rescue dogs

Dog owners can listen to a free Q&A with professional dog trainer Myles Stubblefield, owner of the Dog Learning Center (DLC) in Tonawanda.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — 42 North Brewing Company in East Aurora is holding an event on Veterans Day they think has something that will appeal to everyone. It involves dogs, beer and raising money for a good cause.

Next Thursday, 42 North is teaming up with K9 Vision to host Pints 4 Pups to raise money for rescue dogs that need training before they get placed in their forever homes.

From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. next Thursday, dog owners can come to 42 North and listen to a free Q&A with professional dog trainer Myles Stubblefield, owner of the Dog Learning Center (DLC) in Tonawanda.

Stubblefield wants people to recognize that their dogs have bad behaviors and open a conversation about dog ownership. Live training demos will also take place.

"Whether it’s rescue dogs that have come from poor situations, breeders vs. rescues, or even the different types of people that own dogs, everyone should have a chance to give their dog the best life possible. And when a dog is trained properly, it means that everyone is happier," Stubblefield said.

This event marks the first "pup-up" event hosted by K9 Vision. These "pup-up" events are designed to get people to talk about their dogs.

For every pint sold at 42 North, $1 will be donated to DLC Rescue Pack that helps rehabilitate rescue dogs back into homes.

The event will also include Fat Bob's BBQ and live music.