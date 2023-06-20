42 North Brewing looking to feature fan photos on beer cans

"Where Else Would You Rather Beer?" looking to be a tribute to Buffalo tailgate traditions and the experience.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Have you ever wanted your photo to be on a beer can? Well, now could be your chance.

42 North Brewing Company is looking to features fans on its first football-themed beer, "Where Else Would You Rather Beer?"

The beer aims to be a tribute to Buffalo tailgate traditions. To do so, the company would like to include photos of Buffalo Bills fans.

The photos 42 North is looking for photos from fans that will help capture the Bills fan experience. They will be featured on the 16 oz can.

People interested in submitting photos can do so by emailing them to tailgate@42northbrewing.com by July 7. Fans must be 21 years or older to submit photos.

"Where Else Would You Rather Beer?" is a Kölsch-style beer.

"42 North chose a Kölsch due to the growth in popularity of lagers in the craft segment. We also love this style for its approachability and lower ABV, which pair well with the tailgating experience," 42 North’s head brewer, Matt Matuszewski, said.