41-year-old Buffalo woman struck, killed by car while crossing Main Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 41-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a car shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, according to Buffalo Police.

The incident happened in the 3000 block of Main Street, near the LaSalle Metro Rail Station and Hertel Avenue. The Buffalo woman was declared dead at the scene.

Buffalo Police say a Dodge Charger was traveling north on Main Street when it struck the woman, who was crossing the street. Investigators are attempting to determine whether the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Police say the driver of the Dodge Charger, a man, is cooperating with the investigation.