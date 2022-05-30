40-year-old Chautauqua County man killed in ATV accident

CARROLL, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly ATV crash that happened early Monday morning in the town of Carroll.
According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a single ATV crash on Woodchuck Hill Road just after 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies say EMS was already at the scene of the accident and was administering CPR to the victim.
The victim, identified as Jeremiah Birt, 40, was later pronounced dead at the scene.
No further information has been provided at this time.