4 Western New York state parks to benefit from grants to nonprofit groups

Friends of Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora will receive $75,000. That money will be used repair seven historic barns at the site.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Four Western New York state parks will benefit from grants, the Governor's Office announced Sunday.

The State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, the Department of Environmental Conservation, and the advocacy group Parks & Trails New York awarded a total of 29 grants that will support nonprofit organizations that help maintain the parks.

Of the four parks in Western New York, Friends of Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora will receive the most money, with $75,000. That money will be used repair seven historic barns at the site.

In the Southern Tier, the Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center will receive $36,000 to improve exhibits.

Friends of Allegany State Park will receive $10,399 "to install interpretive kiosks, add a video screen, and repair damage to the Red House Sawmill," according to the news release.

Also, Martin House Restoration Corporation will receive $10,000 "to support a curatorial intern to preserve and display the collections of the Darwin D. Martin House State Historic Site."

"The grants announced today will help bolster efforts to keep New York's open spaces beautiful and pristine at a time when more New Yorkers than ever are turning to nature for refuge and relaxation," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.

"New York is thankful for this dedicated group of volunteers, which provide invaluable support to our park system by devoting their time to help make improvements that all of us can enjoy."

Added State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid: "Friends groups are on the front lines of supporting our facilities and key programming. We are grateful for all these groups provide and these grants help them provide it."