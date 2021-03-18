4 state colleges in WNY to receive grants for food pantry refrigeration

SUNY Buffalo State, the University at Buffalo, Geneseo and Fredonia are among the 17 campuses receiving grants for fridges.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The State University of New York Chancellor announced Thursday that 17 state campuses will receive grants to buy food pantry refrigeration. Locally, SUNY Buffalo State, the University at Buffalo, Geneseo, and Fredonia are among the campuses.

“Today’s grants are a result of passionate advocacy by our student leaders who called for refrigeration at campus food pantries so that all students have access to high quality meals," said Chancellor Malatras.

With the grants announced today, 55 campuses out of 64 total will now have the ability to provide fresh and perishable foods to students in need.

"Hunger has no place on our campuses, and we must do everything we can to eliminate it so that students can focus on their studies."

The college system says they will continue to provide these grants until every campus has at least one food pantry with a refrigerator. Campuses in need of financial support to get a fridge can apply by clicking here.