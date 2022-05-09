$4 million highway improvement project underway on Route 219, Route 5

Construction is getting underway to mill and resurface Route 219 in Boston, Hamburg and Orchard Park, as well as on Route 5 in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A $4 million highway improvement project is starting in Western New York.

The New York State Department of Transportation announced Monday that construction is getting underway to mill and resurface Route 219 in Boston, Hamburg and Orchard Park, as well as on Route 5 in Buffalo.

The work on Route 219 includes the milling and resurfacing of 4.8 miles of pavement from Route 391 to the Duerr Road overpass. Milled-in audible roadway delineators and pavement striping will be replaced as well. In addition, the New York State Department of Transportation says the end sections of a large culver on Route 219 will also be replaced.

As for Route 5, milling and resurfacing will take place on 0.3 miles of pavement in the area of the Tifft Street Bridge. Same as the Route 219 roadwork, milled-in audible roadway delineators and pavement striping will be replaced on Route 5 as well.

Construction season is here again and so is Operation Hard Hat! NYSP and our partners @NYSDOT are asking the public to help keep work zones safe. Please follow the signs, slow down, and stay off electronic devices. Everyone deserves to get home safely at the end of the day. pic.twitter.com/iphq34UWa6 — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) May 4, 2022

“Economic growth in the state of New York is linked to both the condition and reliability of the transportation infrastructure,” said New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez. “By advancing highway improvement projects like these, Governor Kathy Hochul is investing in our critical network of New York State highways to make sure they in good repair and serve our local residents and businesses and drive our economy forward.”

The road work is expected to be completed by the fall.