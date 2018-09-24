BUFFALO, NY-- The Erie County Sheriff's Office is offering free child car seat safety checks this week as part of National Seat Check Week.

Certified Child Passenger Safety technicians will teach parents about choosing the correct seat for their child, as well as ensuring that their child's seat is installed correctly.

Here is a list of a locations and times:

• Monday, September 24, 4 P.M. – 7 P.M., Clarence Substation, 5 Town Pl.

• Tuesday, September 25, 4 P.M. – 7 P.M., Grand Island Fire Company, 2275 Baseline Rd.

• Wednesday, September 26, 4 P.M. – 7 P.M., East Amherst Fire Company, 9100 Transit Rd.

• Saturday, September 29, 10 A.M. – 2 P.M, East Aurora Fire Company, 33 Center St., in partnership with Assemblyman David DiPietro.

“As a parent, whether you consider yourself a beginner or a seasoned veteran, keeping your children safe is always a top priority,” said Sheriff Timothy Howard in a released statement. “And that should always include using the right car seat, booster seat, or seat belt for your child. No parent ever wants to get it wrong when it comes to a child’s safety. That’s why we’re hosting these car seat check events during National Child Passenger Safety Week. Parents – don’t think you know - know you know - that your kids are secure in their car seats, and are in the right seats for their ages and sizes.”

Parents should be sure to register their child's seat with the manufacturer so that they will be notified of any recalls.

© 2018 WGRZ