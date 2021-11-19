4 Buffalo firefighters injured after truck rolls over on Fillmore Avenue

The firefighters were responding to a preliminary call of a fire. A driver tried to attempted to make a turn, and the fire truck had to swerve out of the way.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Four Buffalo firefighters were injured after a fire truck rolled over on Fillmore Avenue, near Main Street, on Friday evening.

A city spokesperson says the firefighters were responding to a preliminary call of a fire. A driver tried to attempted to make a turn, and the fire truck had to swerve out of the way.

Four firefighters were taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated. Their injuries are not not known at this time.

It's the second incident involving a Buffalo fire truck this week. A school bus driver and a bus aide were both injured in a crash involving a fire truck on Tuesday morning.

That crash happened between a fire truck and a school bus around 7:15 a.m. at the corner of East Lovejoy Street and North Ogden Street in Buffalo.

A City of Buffalo spokesperson told 2 On Your Side that a Buffalo fire truck was responding to a two-alarm fire on Goethe Street when the accident happened.