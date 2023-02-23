4 apartment projects head to Buffalo Planning Board

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A proposed $17 million apartment-anchored project in Buffalo's Allentown District may soon move into the construction and development phase.

Developers LCB Capital LLC are scheduled to present their updated proposal for the project at 505 Delaware Ave. during the Buffalo Planning Board’s Feb. 27 meeting. LCB Capital, which has been working on the project for more than 18 months, is seeking site plan approval.