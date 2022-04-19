3rd prize winning Powerball ticket sold in Niagara Falls

According to the New York Lottery, three third prize Powerball tickets were sold in New York State on Monday. All three tickets are worth $50,000.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Three third prize Powerball tickets were sold across New York State on Monday, and one of the winning tickets was sold here in Western New York.

According to the New York Lottery, each prize-winning ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball. All three tickets are worth $50,000.

The local prize-winning ticket was purchased at Tops on Military Road in Niagara Falls. The other two tickets were sold in Brooklyn and in Staten Island.

Here are the winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on April 18: 8-33-55-59-62 and the Powerball was 18. Winners have one year from the drawing to claim their prize.

According to the New York Lottery, no winning tickets were sold for the Powerball jackpot. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing is estimated to be $370 million.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.