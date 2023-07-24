BanglaFest 2023 celebrates diversity, inclusion

A local Bangladeshi organization celebrates diversity and inclusion. This is the third year for BanglaFest.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A local Bangladeshi organization celebrates diversity and inclusion. This is the third year for BanglaFest. The Bangladeshi American Social and Cultural organization WNY or BASCO hosted multiple local vendors and other organizations.

They are also bringing in popular Bangladeshi-American artist, Muza, from New York City. BASCO members say this event is so important to them because they get to celebrate their culture and share it with others.

"It shows our unity and it shows that we are here. We want to contribute to our community. The Bangladeshi community is growing year by year. We want to make our presence known and work with other communities as well," BASCO President and director, said.

"We grow together, as a different community we get together and grow as a good village. That's the excitement for us," Roksana Rafique Rima, BASCO Vice President, said.

Banglafest was at Island Park on Main Street in Williamsville. It was from noon to 8 p.m. on July 23. A raffle during the festival is helping support the BASCO of Western New York.