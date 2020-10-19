$3.8 million heading to parts of WNY to address mental health, substance abuse issues

Buffalo, Erie and Monroe counties, and the Seneca Nation awarded grant funding from the US Department of Justice.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Help is on the way for those across the region suffering from substance abuse and mental health issues.

The US Department of Justice has awarded five grants totaling $3,817,765 to the City of Buffalo, Erie and Monroe counties and the Seneca Nation of Indians.

Erie County and the Seneca Nation were awarded funds under the Comprehensive, Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Abuse Site-based Program (COSSAP). The program gives financial and technical assistance to states, local governments and Indian tribal governments to develop, implement or expand efforts to respond to, treat and and support those affected by illegal drugs.

In addition, Erie County will use some of the money to expand its Quick Response to Overdose Program, which includes distribution and deployment of Narcan. The Seneca Nation will use the grant money for its Native Connections Clubhouse Program (NCCP), which provides substance abuse education, prevention and intervention. It also connects law enforcement with students in grades K-12 and provides ongoing community support for at-risk youth.