38 illegal ATVs impounded by Buffalo Police over holiday weekend

There is currently a $100 reward for tips leading to an ATV or dirt bike being confiscated.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police gave us an update on the crackdown of illegal ATV's in the city over the holiday weekend.

On Saturday, 31 vehicles were impounded in the city and police now say another seven were impounded on Monday.

ATV and dirt bike owners are reminded that it is illegal to ride those vehicles anywhere in the City of Buffalo.

"We can't stress enough this is a dangerous activity," said Buffalo Police Captain Jeffrey Rinaldo. "We've seen people killed riding these vehicles here in Buffalo as well as other cities in New York state. It is a statewide issue in urban areas, and we are going to aggressively address it."