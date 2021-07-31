37-year-old woman in critical condition following hit-and-run on Bailey Avenue

Accident investigators with the Buffalo Police Department are looking to identify the driver involved in the hit-and-run incident.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a serious hit-and-run accident that happened Friday afternoon in the 1900 block of Bailey Avenue.

Investigators say a 37-year-old female pedestrian was found lying in the street just after 4 p.m. She suffered multiple injuries.

The pedestrian was taken to ECMC by ambulance and is currently in critical condition.

Accident investigators with the Buffalo Police Department are looking to identify the driver involved in the hit-and-run incident.