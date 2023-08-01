Women's Rights National Historical Park hosts 36 new US citizens for naturalization ceremony Thursday

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the Western District of New York and the National Park Service will welcome 36 new citizens on Thursday.

The oath of Allegiance will be administered by a magistrate judge and congratulatory remarks. They will also be joined by the Women’s Rights National Historical Park Superintendent Ahna Wilson, who will do the welcoming remarks.

The 36 candidates attending will be from the following 23 countries:

Afghanistan

Bangladesh

Bhutan

Brazil

Burma

Canada

China

Cuba

Eritrea

Greece

Guyana

India

Iraq

Jamaica

Mexico

Nepal

Philippines

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Sri Lanka

Sudan

Uganda

Yemen

According to the release, the ceremony is often held at national parks, museums, and libraries because it is a representation of the conclusion of an immigrant's journey to citizenship, and honors the commitment they have shown along the way.

New citizens and guests attending are encouraged to share their naturalization ceremony experiences and photos through social media, using the hashtag #NewUSCitizen. The National Park Service also enables the use of the hashtags #FindYourPark and #MyParkStory.