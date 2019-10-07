BUFFALO, N.Y. — A long ride that started here in Western New York more than a week ago came to an end on the other side of the state.

Wednesday marked the end of the Journey Along the Erie Canal, a 350-mile ride meant to raise awareness for people living with disabilities.

It took those riders about 12 days to cross the state as they work to raise money to create more employment opportunities for those with disabilities.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

'Journey Along the Erie Canal' raises awareness for people with disabilities

21st annual Cycle the Erie Canal brings hundreds to Buffalo

Ride for Roswell matches annual fundraising record of $5.5M