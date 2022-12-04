$345M mega-solar farm in Genesee County gains key state approval

It will be the largest private-sector investment in town history.

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — With a key New York state approval in hand, the development team behind a $345 million, 280-megawatt solar farm in Genesee County will start construction in the fall.

Excelsior Energy Center LLC — an affiliate of Juno Beach, Fla.-based NextEra Energy Inc. — received approval April 6 from the New York state Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment. The company will develop the solar farm on 1,716 acres at 7271 Batavia-Byron Road in the Town of Byron.

It will be the largest private-sector investment in town history.