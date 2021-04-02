$33M bridge rehabilitation project in WNY and Southern Tier complete

A total of 15 bridges were replaced or fixed in Allegany, Chautauqua, Chemung, Chenango, Erie, Schuyler and Steuben counties.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that the state's nearly $33 million in bridge projects in Western New York and the Southern Tier are now complete.

In total, 15 bridges were replaced or fixed in Allegany, Chautauqua, Chemung, Chenango, Erie, Schuyler and Steuben counties. The state says the new bridges meet modern hydraulic standards, which should help them be less prone to flooding.

In a press release, local elected officials commented on the benefits of the infrastructure upgrades for the region, including Assemblymen Andy Goodell, Joseph Giglio and Pat Burke, as well as Senators George Borrello and Sean Ryan.

"Upgrading our infrastructure is a proven way to boost our economy, create jobs, and invest in the future of our communities. These bridge rehabilitation projects will improve safety for the people of Western New York and the Southern Tier and modernize our transportation network," Senator Sean Ryan said.

The bridge projects included:

Deck Replacement on the County Route 56 Bridge over Interstate 86, Town of Chemung, Chemung County

Deck Replacements on the County Route 20 Bridge and the County Route 2 Bridge over Interstate 86 East, Town of Angelica, Allegany County

Replacement of the State Route 248 Bridge over Wileyville Creek (also known as Spring Mill Creek), Town of Independence, Allegany County

Replacement of the State Route 417 Bridge over Root Creek, Town of Bolivar, Allegany County

Replacement of the State Route 367 Bridge over Bentley Creek, Village of Wellsburg, Chemung County

Replacement of the State Route 226 Bridge over Howell Creek, Town of Tyrone, Schuyler County

Replacement of the Interstate 86 Bridge over a tributary to the Cohocton River, Town of Bath, Steuben County.

Replacement of the State Route 8 Bridge over Beaver Creek in the Town of Columbus, Chenango County

Replacement of two Bridges carrying State Route 41 over Cornell Creek and Wilkins Brook. Towns of Afton and Coventry, Chenango County

Rehabilitation of the State Route 394 Bridge over Western NY & PA Railroad, Lake Erie Railroad and Conewango Creek ,Town of Poland, Chautauqua County

Rehabilitation of four US Route 219 bridges over South Abbott and Newton Roads, northbound and southbound, in the town of Orchard Park, Erie County.