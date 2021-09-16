335 Afghan refugees will make Buffalo their new home

The refugees should be arriving over the next six months. Local agencies say the refugees who end up here will benefit to the community.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday afternoon that 335 Afghan refugees will be coming to Buffalo, which is about a third of the total amount who are coming to the state.

That came on the same day local agencies that will help them spoke about the start of "Welcoming Week," a national initiative that celebrates communities that take in immigrants and refugees.

They say the refugees who end up here will benefit the community.

"These are our sisters and brothers from another part of the country who are fleeing a terribly desperate situation, and we are called as the support agencies to reach out to help them," according to Steve Schumer, the CEO of Catholic Charities.

"These are folks who are very hard-working, very grateful to be coming to a place of better safety and better opportunity, and they engage in our community and make it better."

Those refugees should be arriving over the next six months.

Among the groups at Thursday's announcement in Buffalo were Catholic Charities of Buffalo, the International Institute of Buffalo, Jewish Family Services of Western New York, Journey's End Refugee Services, and Jericho Road Community Health Center.