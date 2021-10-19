33-year-old killed in Orleans County crash involving tractor trailer

Troopers were called to State Route 104 and Kenyonville Road in the Town of Gaines on Oct. 15 just after 10:30 a.m.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened last week in Orleans County.

Troopers were called to State Route 104 and Kenyonville Road in the Town of Gaines on Oct. 15 just after 10:30 a.m. for reports of a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer.

Based upon an initial investigation, troopers say a 2008 Jeep Liberty was driving south on Kenyonville Road when the driver failed to yield the right of way at the intersection. The jeep was hit by a 1999 Peterbilt tractor trailer that was driving west on Route 104. Troopers say a third vehicle tried to avoid the crash and struck a culvert.

The driver of the Jeep, identified as Cristal M. Nunez-Rexach, 33, of Lyndonville, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the tractor trailer was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital by Mercy Flight for non-life-threatening injuries.