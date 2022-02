The man was shot just before 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Clinton Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say one man is dead after a late night shooting on the city's East Side.

It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 900 block of Clinton Street while the victim was inside of a vehicle. Police say he drove to Smith Street where he struck a pole. The 33-year-old Buffalo man was pronounced dead at the scene.