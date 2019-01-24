BUFFALO, N.Y. — There may be more of a push in Albany than ever before to either cover or change in some way portions of the 33 Expressway.

State Senator Tim Kennedy calls it a community fracturing scar splitting Buffalo's East Side down the middle. The Route 33 Expressway is now in his sights as Kennedy now chairs the powerful State Senate Transportation Committee with Democratic Senate control.

The newest "33" mention on his agenda follows years of studies and meetings by the University at Buffalo, the Department of Transportation, and various consultants.

Community groups and even Governor Cuomo said in 2016 the expressway, which was built in the 1960s, either needs to be covered or changed to restore the Humboldt Parkway. As the Governor put it back then, "Most places have reversed the mistakes, and that's what we're going to be doing."

Back in 2014 the projected cost for covering a stretch of the 33 was $570 million, but that number may be outdated.

Crystal Peoples Stokes of Buffalo is now Assembly Majority Leader with lots of budget power. She says she'll meet with state DOT officials in February to get results of their updated 33 study.

She says the newer plan suggests more of a phased approach, perhaps with a cover from the Science Museum to East Ferry, which would be completed in stages.

Now as for paying for it, which would likely require some federal funding as well, how likely is that?

Peoples Stokes replied, "The Tappan Zee was just done. LaGuardia is being worked on. There's road work all over."

Another lawmaker cites removal of Rochester's Inner Loop and the Robert Moses Parkway in Niagara Falls as examples of change.

But with other deteriorating roads around the state 2 On Your Side asked State Assemblyman Sean Ryan of Buffalo if plans for the 33 could take money away from other infrastructure improvements that are badly needed.

His response? "I believe we can serve all the communities in New York state and we can do it well but we have to do it smart planning and with good planning."