$32,000 pay raise proposed for state legislators

A special session is expected in Albany as early as Thursday.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State legislators are expected to vote later this week on whether to give themselves a $32,000 a year pay raise.

It would make them the highest-paid state legislators in the country.

A special session is expected as early as Thursday for this vote which would boost the salaries of State Senators and Assemblymembers to $142,000 a year.

"I absolutely do not support it, and I will be going to Albany to vote against it," said Senator George Borrello.

In 2023, New York State Legislators could see their salaries go from $110,000 a year to $142,000.

"The whole idea of giving a 30-percent raise to legislators, is just unconscionable. Right now, skyrocketing prices for everything are what people are concerned about. And not only is it bad timing, but it's too much and not something I believe the average person in New York would support," said Senator George Borrello.

Republican State Senator George Borrello also does not support the cap on outside income that would start in 2025 saying it would promote career politicians.

State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt called the proposed raise, "Patently offensive to the people we represent."

And, Democratic State Senator Sean Ryan's office got back to 2 On Your Side Tuesday afternoon saying in part, "...Salaries for state legislators should be tied to inflation, but until we make that significant change, it is reasonable to periodically adjust them accordingly. This also gives us the opportunity to become the first state in the nation to prohibit legislators from earning unlimited outside income, which will help ensure that state representatives are not influenced by potential conflicts of interest."

We are still waiting to find out when the special session will happen.