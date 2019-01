LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A 32-year-old Medina woman was arrested Friday night on a charge of attempted robbery.

Felicia G. Horton was arrested following an investigation of an attempted robbery at the Tops Market on Rochester Road in Lockport on Wednesday. She was arraigned and sent to the Niagara County jail.

Horton's next court appearance will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Lockport Town Court.